Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,766,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

