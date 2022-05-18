Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,033,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,946,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,159,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 194,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,062,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 179,038 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

