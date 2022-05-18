Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,400 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Arch Resources worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $71,000.

Arch Resources stock opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.11.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

