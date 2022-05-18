Citigroup Inc. Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,940,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 512.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 106,699 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

SJM stock opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

