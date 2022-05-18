Citigroup Inc. Has $22.12 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $22,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after buying an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of IR stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.