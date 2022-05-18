Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.75 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

