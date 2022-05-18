Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,438 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.43% of Sanderson Farms worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,520,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

SAFM opened at $188.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

