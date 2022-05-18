Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

