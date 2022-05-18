Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,609 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Equifax by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,503 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equifax by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $197.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.90 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.