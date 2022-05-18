Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,274 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 4.58% of AFC Gamma worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFCG opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

