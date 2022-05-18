Citigroup Trims HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price to $6.00

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.80 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $952.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $108,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HUYA by 87.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUYA by 112.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

