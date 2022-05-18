Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 10,580,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

