Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,737 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

