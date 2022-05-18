Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 218 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

