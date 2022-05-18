Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

