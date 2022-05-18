Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

CHTR stock opened at $472.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.79.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.