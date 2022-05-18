Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $522,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

