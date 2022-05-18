Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 9,413 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 182.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in KB Home were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 882,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after buying an additional 104,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

