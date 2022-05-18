Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 193 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $178.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.