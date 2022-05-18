Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 898 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

