Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 94 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.25 and a one year high of $154.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

