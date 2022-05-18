City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.39

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.39 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.53). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53), with a volume of 11,616 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.29. The stock has a market cap of £43.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

About City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; working capital loans; property bridging finances; market broking advise services for general insurance, commercial finance broking, regulated mortgages, protection, pensions, and investments; and banking license application services.

