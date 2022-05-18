Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,990,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,476,588 shares in the company, valued at $284,504,616.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,074,762 shares of company stock worth $27,572,498.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $89,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Clear Secure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

