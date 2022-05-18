ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on May 31st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

