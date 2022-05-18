ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on May 31st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (CTR)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.