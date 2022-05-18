Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 368,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,638. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

