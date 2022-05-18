Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 99,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,023. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.98.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,671 shares of company stock worth $61,108,321 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

