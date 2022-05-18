Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $414,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.