Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of GLQ stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.88.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.