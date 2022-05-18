Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.96. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 89,791 shares traded.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 509.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 81,287 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,946 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

