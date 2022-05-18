CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $19.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 772,725 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

