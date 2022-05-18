CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,675 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CNX Resources worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 2,417,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,853. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

