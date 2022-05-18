Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

