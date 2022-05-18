Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $146.63 and last traded at $146.63. Approximately 70 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.62.
Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cochlear (CHEOF)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.