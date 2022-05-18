Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 183,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COCP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

