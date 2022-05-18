Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 102,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
