CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CohBar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 41.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

