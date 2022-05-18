CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.
About CohBar (Get Rating)
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
