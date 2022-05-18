CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
CohBar Company Profile (Get Rating)
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CohBar (CWBR)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.