Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.27

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 31064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

