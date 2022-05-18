Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,597. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.