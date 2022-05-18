Color Platform Reaches Market Cap of $287,899.39 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $287,899.39 and $3.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

