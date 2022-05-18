Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. 949,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,656,676. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

