Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will post sales of $786.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.00 million and the lowest is $772.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $749.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. 1,036,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,004. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

