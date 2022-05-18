Comparing ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Progressive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Progressive and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 5 6 3 0 1.86 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progressive presently has a consensus price target of $108.23, suggesting a potential downside of 2.66%. Given Progressive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 4.54% 12.85% 3.15% ICC 4.67% 4.08% 1.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progressive and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $47.70 billion 1.36 $3.35 billion $3.68 30.21 ICC $61.44 million 0.91 $4.14 million $0.96 17.66

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Progressive has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progressive beats ICC on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowner general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

ICC Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

