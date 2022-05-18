Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$5.17. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 25,530 shares changing hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$428.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.