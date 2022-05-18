Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $4,239.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,003.40 or 0.99977554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00196581 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00092024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00123666 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00226989 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002833 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,134,436 coins and its circulating supply is 12,169,074 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

