Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 111 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Fortinet by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Fortinet by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,062,000 after buying an additional 88,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $282.81 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.27 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

