Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 287 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.85. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

