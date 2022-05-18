Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 331 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.