Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $42,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

