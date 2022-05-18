Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $46,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.