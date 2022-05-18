Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $53,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of THO opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $132.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

